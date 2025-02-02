The Ultimate Guide To Tom & Jerry Steak

Remember watching Tom and Jerry as a kid, and watching the cartoon cat and mouse war over those enormous steaks with a circular bone in them? Maybe you thought that those oversized pieces of meat were just a figment of the cartoonist's imagination, and that surely a steak that size wasn't actually out there. Well, folks, if you thought that, you'd be mistaken. Tom and Jerry steak, also known as Giant Steak, is a very real thing. These super-sized steaks, which often come in at enormously heavy weights, have recently been taking social media by storm and for meat lovers they seem to offer the ultimate in beefy, smoky goodness.

However, as anyone who's tried to buy a Tom and Jerry Steak in their local supermarket will know, they're usually pretty hard to find. They're also surprisingly difficult to cook, with their size making them not only unwieldy to handle but causing them to be prepared somewhat differently to normal steaks. Plus, where do these huge steaks come from in the first place? We decided that it was high time someone got to grips with these hulking slabs of meat, and gave all you hungry carnivores the lowdown on Tom and Jerry Steak.