The Fruit That Can Tenderize Tough Meat In No Time

Whether you're cooking steak or chicken, it's a good idea to tenderize the meat, especially if you're using a cheaper cut. You want the meat to be tender and easy to chew. And a good tenderizer will break down tough fibers in the protein. Some people opt to use lemon juice or buttermilk due to their acidic nature, but if you want a tenderizer that won't overwhelm the natural flavors of the meat, you should consider kiwis.

Don't overlook this humble fruit next time you're planning that backyard grill out or romantic steak dinner. Kiwis have a protease enzyme called actinidin, which breaks down protein fibers. In fact, if you have trouble with processing meat, researchers recommend eating kiwis. According to a 2022 study published in the journal Foods, actinidin can aid in the digestion of proteins, including meat.

For the same reason, kiwis also make a solid meat tenderizer.