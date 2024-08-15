8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Tenderizing Meat, According To A Trusted Expert

Meat mallets are an essential tool when it comes to tenderizing meat. Most meat mallets have two sides: one with jagged spikes, and one that's smooth and flat. The problem here is that people who don't know any better often use the wrong sides of the meat mallet during the tenderizing process, which can lead to undesirable outcomes and textures.

Although both sides of a meat mallet accomplish the same goal of tenderizing meat, each is designed for a particular purpose. The flat side of the meat mallet is intended to help level out a piece of meat through pounding. If you have a piece of meat that's thicker on one end, you can use the flat side of the meat mallet to tamp it down into a nice, even thickness. This is useful for making dishes like chicken parmesan where you want the cut of meat to be on the thinner side.

The spiked side of the meat mallet is used to break down connective tissue in tougher cuts of meat. Unlike the flat side of the meat mallet, the spiked side is intended to actually penetrate meat. The act of lightly jabbing into the meat and poking little holes into it ends up softening the cut, which makes it more tender. So, before you channel your inner Thor and rain down upon that meat with your mighty mallet, think about what it is that you're actually trying to accomplish and utilize the appropriate side.