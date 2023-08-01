Sous Vide Is The Simple Cooking Method For Elevating A Cheap Cut Of Meat

While low and slow might describe the concept employed by the pitmaster, sous vide is another controlled cooking method that can transform a tougher meat cut into a terrific bite. Submerged in a water bath, the vacuum-sealed meat gently and slowly reaches a desired internal temperature, which remains during cooking. Over several hours, the fat inside the meat slowly melts and adds a robust flavor. Chef Chris Holland explains that the slow, controlled sous vide cooking allows the collagen to break down, and the tough, sinewy pieces transform into tender, delicious bites. For anyone who is looking to save a few dollars, sous vide can turn that cheap cut of meat into a buttery, tender bite.

The butcher case can be full of familiar cuts like the filet, tenderloin, and T-bone. While those celebrated varieties can be more tender, they come with a higher price tag. As many chefs appreciate, other underutilized meat cuts, like a hanger steak, can be flavorful when cooked correctly. Instead of avoiding that flank cut, being strategic with cooking, seasoning, and serving methods can make that tougher cut palatable. Sous vide is a way to give cost-conscious cuts an elevated flavor.

Although the wagyu steak or tomahawk chop might tempt the deep pocket spenders, flavorful cuts of meat can be found on any budget. With patience and control from sous vide cooking, that less pricey cut of meat can taste like a million bucks.