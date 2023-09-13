For A Truly Decadent Burger, There's Only One Meaty Topping You Need

The ideal burger topping emphasizes a hamburger's best attributes. Some, like mustard, do this by creating a contrast between the condiment's sharpness and the ground beef's unctuousness. Other toppings heighten the rich umami flavor: Bone marrow is one of these.

Despite its affordable price, bone marrow has luxurious connotations. It is also served solo as a decadent gourmet restaurant dish and at fancy Halloween dinner parties. Bone marrow is no stranger to the world of burgers, however. Some burger recipes call for chefs to blend marrow into their ground beef before shaping it into patties.

As a burger topping, bone marrow is a revelation. There are recipes that call for it to be spooned directly onto your burger. These recipes include other toppings like cheese, sautéed onions, and bacon jam. But the flavor of bone marrow is so luscious and savory that it will be more than enough for some burger enthusiasts.