For A Truly Decadent Burger, There's Only One Meaty Topping You Need
The ideal burger topping emphasizes a hamburger's best attributes. Some, like mustard, do this by creating a contrast between the condiment's sharpness and the ground beef's unctuousness. Other toppings heighten the rich umami flavor: Bone marrow is one of these.
Despite its affordable price, bone marrow has luxurious connotations. It is also served solo as a decadent gourmet restaurant dish and at fancy Halloween dinner parties. Bone marrow is no stranger to the world of burgers, however. Some burger recipes call for chefs to blend marrow into their ground beef before shaping it into patties.
As a burger topping, bone marrow is a revelation. There are recipes that call for it to be spooned directly onto your burger. These recipes include other toppings like cheese, sautéed onions, and bacon jam. But the flavor of bone marrow is so luscious and savory that it will be more than enough for some burger enthusiasts.
Bone marrow burger basics
Bone marrow is frequently grilled or roasted while still in the bone. Afterward, it easily scoops out. Cooked properly, it has a creamy texture and a sweet but savory taste. You can spread it like butter on bread with its high-fat content. It can be used similarly with a burger, spooned directly onto the bun.
Heated in a pan, cooked bone marrow melts into a thick, oily consistency. It can be drizzled directly onto a burger patty or bun in this state. It also mixes perfectly with garlic, caramelized onions, herbs, or other aromatics to make an indulgent sauce.
You will want to make sure that you have the right kind of bone marrow. Marrow from lamb or pork bones has less flavor than marrow from beef bones. So if you want the full, assertive flavor to bring out the umami in your burger, make sure your marrow is from a cow.
Bone marrow benefits
Though bone marrow is high in fat, it has many health benefits. These are similar to the health benefits found in bone broth, another recommended ingredient for the juiciest burgers. Bone marrow is high in B12, along with other vitamins and minerals. It is also high in glucosamine, which can help with joint health. That said, besides being high in fat, bone marrow is also high in calories, if that's something you think about when cooking.
Another benefit of bone marrow is that it really freezes nicely. Cooked bone marrow can be stored in an airtight container and frozen for up to three months. This means that if you've ever got some leftover marrow -– from burgers or any other dish -– it doesn't need to go to waste. You can save it for the next time you want some extra meatiness added to your delicious burger.