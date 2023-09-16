You Probably Aren't Dry Aging Your Meat For Long Enough

Dry aging is something you might hear discussed in relation to upscale butcher counters and expensive steak restaurants. The process, which involves letting meat sit out in a temperature-controlled area for an extended period of time, leads to a decadently tender final product. But it isn't just a process reserved for the rich; there are people who attempt to dry-age their beef at home, doing so in the refrigerator with simple rigs built from kitchen equipment.

But a four-day stint in the fridge just isn't going to cut it if you want to see and taste the difference. According to meat expert Mark Pastore of LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, four days simply isn't enough to make the magic happen. "For dry-aged beef, you need to go 21 days at a bare minimum for any noticeable changes," he said in an interview with Serious Eats. Any shorter than that, and the meat won't have enough time to go through the various processes of drying and enzymatic breakdown that give dry-aged steak its signature look and taste.