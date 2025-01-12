15 Of The Best Non-Pasta Sauces That Will Seriously Upgrade Spaghetti

When it comes to spaghetti, there's more to know than how to cook it perfectly every time. Some foods are best defined by the toppings that go on them, and spaghetti is no different. Certainly starting with high-quality noodles can make or break a dish, but what you put on it matters. If you feel like you've been stuck in a rut in the sauce department, leaning on the same old classic marinara or pesto recipe, you may want to keep reading.

As a professional chef with nearly 18 years of experience running a fine dining restaurant and a degree in cultural anthropology, the lens through which I view food is perhaps slightly off-kilter compared with others. I often scour the culinary traditions of cultures across the globe, searching for ways to jazz up some of the most beloved and well-known foods. One such dish is spaghetti. Show me a non-pasta sauce from Greece, Morocco, India, and beyond, and I'll tell you why it will seriously upgrade your next batch of spaghetti. The following are just a few of my favorites.