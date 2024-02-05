Espagnole: The French Mother Sauce You May Not Be Familiar With

Where would we be without sauces? While you can certainly prepare a fine dish without sauce, sauces form the basis of so many foods that it's hard to imagine cuisine without them, bringing rich, smooth flavors to a dish that you just can't achieve otherwise. Most sauces in European cooking are generally considered to originate from the five or six (depending on the source) French mother sauces: béchamel, tomato, velouté, hollandaise, espagnole, and mayonnaise.

While béchamel, tomato, hollandaise, and mayonnaise are certainly familiar to most international audiences, what exactly is espagnole sauce? It's more common than you might think: If you've ever had a beef-based sauce like a demi-glace, you've experienced espagnole sauce. Essentially, espagnole is the savory brown sauce among the mother sauces with a deep, rich, beefy flavor. The craziest part, though, might be that while it's considered a French mother sauce, it may not even be originally from France at all, but rather from Spain.