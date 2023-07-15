Tzatziki Dip Is The Creamiest Way To Experiment With Pasta Salad

While it can be enjoyed any time of year, pasta salad has a special spot on the table when it comes to summertime dishes and evening barbecues. The cold, refreshing salad is also one of the most customizable recipes around. You can easily make a pasta salad with a box of pasta you have in the pantry, plus a variety of fresh veggies, herbs, and condiments in your fridge.

Most traditional pasta salads are made either with a creamy mayo or red wine vinaigrette to hold all the ingredients together and add depth of flavor and texture to the dish. However, there's a particular beloved dip that is perhaps a less-known powerhouse ingredient you can toss into your pasta creation: tzatziki. This is a yogurt and cucumber-based sauce that is traditionally used in a variety of Greek dishes like gyros.

When used as the creamy component of pasta salad, tzatziki adds an undeniably fresh and zesty flavor that accentuates the other ingredients in your dish. The tart, acidic yogurt pairs well with the refreshingly grassy and subtly bitter taste of crunchy cucumbers. That, as well as the herbaceous elements of the dip, make tzatziki an ideal dressing to boost your pasta salad with a Greek-style twist.

Unlike macaroni salads made with mayo and other, heavier dressings, tzatziki is refreshing yet creamy. What's more, the delicate flavors of tzatziki allow for experimentation with an abundance of flavor profiles.