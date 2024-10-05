Mole Blanco Is The Rare Version Of The Classic Mexican Sauce

If you love Mexican food and you love mole, you are probably familiar with mole negro, the rich dark version of mole associated with Dia de los Muertas, the Day of the Dead. Or, perhaps, if you like things a bit spicier, and you are more than happy to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with mole poblano. But even the most die-hard mole fans may not know about — much less have tried — mole blanco, a nutty and creamy sauce (molli is the Aztec word for sauce), prepared only for special events.

Like all moles, the specific ingredients in mole blanco vary from recipe to recipe. It often consists of some combination of almonds, peanuts, pine nuts, Spanish almonds, garlic, onion, habanero peppers, coconut oil and chicken broth. Versions of the recipe also include apples, raisins, white chocolate, and plantains. It is prepared using a method familiar to mole: The ingredients are toasted, ground into a paste, fried and combined with chicken stock.