The Era Of Broken McDonald's McFlurry Machines Might Actually Be Over

Have you ever showed up at McDonald's craving their iconic sweet treat, the McFlurry, only to be told that the machine is out of order? If you have, then you know how frustrating this experience can be — and if you haven't, then it probably sounds like a nightmare. Luckily, McFlurry lovers have nothing to worry about anymore because the company has found a long-term solution to the problem.

As it turns out, whenever the machine breaks down, McDonald's is unable to fix it because the copyright of the soft serve ice cream machines is owned by another company, Taylor. However, this is no longer an issue thanks to a recent court ruling.

As granted by the United States Copyright Office, restaurants now have the "right to repair" the machines, meaning that they will be able to bypass the digital locks connected to the machines and make the repairs. This is known as a "copyright exemption" and will go into effect immediately, beginning October 28, 2024.