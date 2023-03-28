A New Limited-Edition McFlurry Is Officially Coming To McDonald's
After its invention in 1995, the McFlurry quickly became an integral part of McDonald's menus. The fast-food chain currently serves two flavors — Oreo and M&M — though it has previously served the treat blended with Butterfingers, Snickers, Twix, and more. If you've been craving something a little less chocolatey, your wish may have been granted. Just in time for spring, McDonald's has just announced its newest McFlurry flavor.
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will hit menus across the United States on April 12 and will only be available for a limited time at participating locations, reports People. The sweet frozen treat will blend together vanilla soft-serve ice cream, butter shortbread cookies, and strawberry-flavored clusters.
The announcement comes after rumors began to swirl on social media about the new McFlurry flavor. While many fans of the fast-food chain were excited to taste-test the treat, some were worried about not being able to order it.
Fans are excited for the new flavor
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry was rumored by Instagram user @snackolator back on March 18. However, the Instagram user guessed that it would blend Oreo cookies with the ice cream and strawberries, similar to a menu offering at Singapore McDonald's locations. In an updated post from the user, they revealed the actual menu item, calling it "so much better than the initial rumors."
Commenters were excited about the new flavor. One Instagram user wrote, "This looks so yummy!!" Another said they "can't wait for this." However, others were skeptical of McDonald's often-broken ice cream machinery. "I would be excited about this if I didn't already know the machine would be broken every time I tried to get it," wrote one user.
While the McDonald's ice cream machines being broken has become something of a meme online, there's an entire website dedicated to sharing which locations are functional. Fans whose local McDonald's ice cream machines are up and running can head to McDonald's beginning April 12 to try the new treat.