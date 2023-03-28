A New Limited-Edition McFlurry Is Officially Coming To McDonald's

After its invention in 1995, the McFlurry quickly became an integral part of McDonald's menus. The fast-food chain currently serves two flavors — Oreo and M&M — though it has previously served the treat blended with Butterfingers, Snickers, Twix, and more. If you've been craving something a little less chocolatey, your wish may have been granted. Just in time for spring, McDonald's has just announced its newest McFlurry flavor.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will hit menus across the United States on April 12 and will only be available for a limited time at participating locations, reports People. The sweet frozen treat will blend together vanilla soft-serve ice cream, butter shortbread cookies, and strawberry-flavored clusters.

The announcement comes after rumors began to swirl on social media about the new McFlurry flavor. While many fans of the fast-food chain were excited to taste-test the treat, some were worried about not being able to order it.