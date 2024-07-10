McDonald's Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry Review: We're Split On If Kit Kats Belong Here

Just days after unleashing the tangy and versatile Special Grade Garlic Sauce in stores, McDonald's is dropping something brand new, yet seemingly familiar in its dessert department. Rumors had been swirling around, but now have proven to be true: the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry has arrived!

The pairing of Kit Kats and McFlurrys is nothing new, especially for lucky overseas eaters with a sweet-tooth. McDonald's Japan has seen several Kit-Katty concoctions since 2007, and so has its outposts in Australia. Four years ago, Germans were recently able to finish their dinners off with Kit Kat Ruby Chocolate McFlurries. Americans haven't been so lucky — believe it or not, the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is the first McFlurry in the United States to be mixed-up with Kit Kats.

Since I'd already taken on the task of ranking ten kinds of American Kit Kats, I was more than ready to tackle this next Kit Kat eating adventure. I gave myself a break and headed off to my local McDonald's for a treat I hoped would be both smashingly sweet, as well as provide relief from the heat. Then again, perhaps mixing up a beloved chocolate wafer candy with the elements of a banana split would end up being too much of a good thing. Only one way to find out. This chew and review of McDonald's new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is based on taste, Kit Kattiness, banana-splitability, originality, and overall lovability.