McDonald's Grandma McFlurry Is Bursting With Butterscotch

McDonald's is not only a dining destination for the young but also for those in their twilight years. These glorious golden girls and boys often flock to the Golden Arches to hang out with friends or to bring the grandkids along for a snack and to blow off steam in a PlayPlace, if you can still find one. In the summer of 2024, McDonald's is honoring the spirit of grandmothers everywhere with a sort of down-home inspired new dessert — the butterscotch-infused Grandma McFlurry.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's, said in a press release, "Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry." He added, "The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives."

So, is McDonald's Grandma McFlurry something you should McHurry to run out and get, or more or a McSlurry family heirloom to be embarrassed of? I wanted to get more familiar with this limited-time member of the dessert family to see where the truth lies. This chew and review is based on taste, uniqueness, overall lovability, and if it actually honors grandmothers the world over.