Durian Fruit Has An Infamous Smell, But What Does It Taste Like?

Even if you've never seen a durian fruit, you've probably heard about its overwhelming odor. It's so potent that the fruit has been banned from hotels and public transit systems in Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong. It's been the subject of countless disparaging remarks and comparisons, but the truth is more complicated than that. Research has revealed that durian contains aromatic compounds linked to sulfur, rotten onions, cabbage, and natural gas leaks — but it also contains exceptionally high concentrations of fruity compounds, which can be appealing. Unfortunately, the negative aspects of durian's smell have so overshadowed its reputation that most people haven't even bothered to find out what it tastes like.

Most of the time, you can accurately guess the taste of a food based on its smell — not with durian. While its aroma has been likened to Limburger cheese and old socks, its flavor earns comparisons to caramel and vanilla. It is predominantly sweet, making it a popular ingredient in desserts. However, there is also a funky, savory undertone that some liken to garlic. The fruit's pale flesh has a creamy, custard-like texture, soft enough to slurp. As with its smell, the flavor of durian elicits polarizing opinions. You'll have to try it yourself to decide whether it truly is, as many in Southeast Asia say, "The King of Fruits."