Here's What It Means When Your Recipe Calls For White Fish

There's a high likelihood that you have white fish in your freezer. Do you know what type of fish it actually is, though? If you've bought a generic bag of fillets labeled "white fish," you may not have any idea. While that's not inherently a problem, it's definitely worth thinking about whether that white fish will work in your recipe.

White fish is a catch-all phrase for fish that has white, flaky flesh, and it's used in pretty much everything, from fish tacos to white fish salad. However, there's not just one white fish out there. Loads of different varieties of fish have that very color and consistency, and they also have subtle, but identifiable flavor and texture differences that distinguish them from one another. White fish can vary in fat content, firmness, and moisture levels, and all of these factors make a surprisingly big difference to the recipe you're using them in. We decided that it was time that white fish varieties stop being swapped out for one another in a random, haphazard way, and instead thought that we should identify exactly what makes each type of white fish work well in certain recipes. The best ways to use them all might surprise you.