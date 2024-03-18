What You Need To Know About Cod

As a large, naturally abundant fish, cod has been eaten by various human populations for centuries. That includes modern Americans. As reported by The National Fisheries Institute, Cod sits among the top 10 most consumed seafoods in the United States with the average American eating 0.6 pounds of the fish annually.

Aside from eating them, Americans are also familiar with cod thanks to catching them. In 2022 alone, one million pounds — some 453 tonnes — of cod were caught off America's Atlantic coast. Although this sounds like a lot, it's a far cry from the 810,000 tonnes of Atlantic cod (Gadus morhua) that were caught during 1968 when Atlantic fisheries were at their peak. Numerous factors have contributed to cod populations plummeting and subsequent catch totals dropping. Overfishing and climate change are the two most prevalent of these.

While both of America's Atlantic cod fisheries are overfished, American stocks of Pacific cod (Gadus macrocephalus) are not. What's more, various other cod fisheries are located around the globe, some over-exploited, others not. The fish's prevalence, along with its suitability for eating, means that despite dwindling numbers, cod remains a stalwart of many cuisines. However, there are many things about cod that aren't widely known.