Do Fish Have A White And Dark Meat Equivalent?

From the meaty, mild cod to the oily, robust aroma of anchovies. The culinary world is lucky enough to embrace a plethora of fish that come in various sizes, textures, and tastes. This type of seafood is exponentially versatile, whether it's braised in umami-warming ginger soy or poached in fruity tomatoes. However, one puzzle that continues to perplex is whether fish has a white and dark meat equivalent. While it may not always be obvious, it can have a color contrast beneath its skin just like poultry.

In regards to chickens, white meat usually reflects muscle that is used less frequently, such as the breasts. Meanwhile, dark meat, which can be found on the thighs, reflects muscle that's experienced frequent physical activity. In regards to fish, dark meat or muscle, is usually found in sections of the fish that are in continuous use, either for support or movement. This means the darker meat is concentrated around the tail or fins, while light or white meat is found in parts of the fish not heavily active.

These contrasts in colors dictate different tastes and textures. Let's dive deeper into fish anatomy and how color differences affect its flavor profile.