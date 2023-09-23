14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Tilapia

Buying fresh fish can be daunting, but once you know what you're doing, it's one of the best ways to ensure that you're getting a quality product. With tilapia, though, it's vital to know what to look for. Fresh tilapia should have a vibrant, bright, healthy look to it, whether it's been filleted or is being bought whole. If the fish is whole, its eyes should be clear, and its gills should have a red or pink hue.

When handled, the tilapia should feel firm and its flesh should be well-formed, with no hint of mushiness, deterioration, or pulling away from the bones. It should also have a smooth texture, without any sliminess, gunk, or grime. Perhaps the most important thing to be aware of, however, is its smell. Fresh tilapia should not smell fishy, and should instead have a clear, healthy scent. If there's any hint of sourness or funkiness coming from the fish, it's a good sign that it's started to go bad.

Make sure you're always buying tilapia that has been kept at a low temperature, ideally on ice, during its shipment, and which is being sold as close to its catch date as possible. If you're in doubt, try and ask an employee working in the fish and seafood section of your store about the origins of the fish.