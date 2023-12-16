What To Keep In Mind When Ordering Halibut At A Restaurant
A popular type of white fish, halibut is known for its toothsome texture and subtle flavor that has just the slightest hint of sweetness. Thanks to these attributes, you can often find halibut in fish tacos, but it also works well in salads, sandwiches, and stews. Halibut does have some drawbacks, however, which might result in you being dissatisfied with the fish should you order it from a restaurant.
Halibut is on the lean side, which means that it can easily end up being overdone and dry. Keep in mind that fish must be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure food safety. Because restaurants strictly adhere to food safety standards, the chance of getting an overdone selection is high. And while lots of people love the subtle flavor of halibut, it can be a little one-note in many preparations. In this case, other fish selections might be more to your liking, or will at least introduce a bit of variety when dining out.
Some tasty alternatives to halibut
If you're looking for a delectable texture when eating fish, grouper is the way to go. While grouper offers the same subtle taste as halibut, this fish doesn't experience the same issue with dryness thanks to its ability to retain moisture. This ability means that grouper is also ideal for marinating, as the flesh of the fish will draw in all the delicious flavors within the marinade. Sea bass and cod are also great selections, as they pair well with lots of different seasonings and are usually readily available.
Some white fish, such as mahi mahi, can also impart a more robust flavor if you're interested in enticing your taste buds. This fish really dials up the sweet notes, but it's also more potent when it comes to taste. Mahi mahi is amazing when glazed and grilled and meshes well with additions like ginger and soy sauce. While it's always nice to diversify your meals when eating out, there are certain things you can do to ensure quality if you decide to stick with halibut.
Tips and tricks for ordering tasty halibut
If you're a fan of halibut and want to enjoy it alongside similar fish selections, seasonal availability is a major factor in determining quality. Keep in mind that halibut is most readily available beginning in the middle of March until about the middle of November. Ordering halibut during this time period ensures the best flavor, as fresh catches typically taste better than fish that are out of season.
Preparation of halibut is another important factor to consider when ordering fish at your favorite dining establishment. To ensure the fish is moist and flavorful, look for preparations that include things like herbed butter, which can enhance both the flavor and texture of halibut. As for seasoning, herbs like sage, parsley, and rosemary are excellent when paired with fish. Lemon and garlic are also wonderful additions to halibut. The acidity of lemon juice introduces some brightness, while garlic is ideal for uplifting the subtle flavors of white fish. While cooking halibut does pose some unique challenges, these tips will help you enjoy a rich and flavorful preparation when dining at a restaurant.