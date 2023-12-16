What To Keep In Mind When Ordering Halibut At A Restaurant

A popular type of white fish, halibut is known for its toothsome texture and subtle flavor that has just the slightest hint of sweetness. Thanks to these attributes, you can often find halibut in fish tacos, but it also works well in salads, sandwiches, and stews. Halibut does have some drawbacks, however, which might result in you being dissatisfied with the fish should you order it from a restaurant.

Halibut is on the lean side, which means that it can easily end up being overdone and dry. Keep in mind that fish must be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure food safety. Because restaurants strictly adhere to food safety standards, the chance of getting an overdone selection is high. And while lots of people love the subtle flavor of halibut, it can be a little one-note in many preparations. In this case, other fish selections might be more to your liking, or will at least introduce a bit of variety when dining out.