The Best Type Of Fish To Use For Homemade Fish Sticks

The humble fish stick is misunderstood in American culture. Some have questioned whether fish sticks even contain real fish (yes, they do) or if the fish that's on the label is accurate. Ever since pre-made fish sticks were introduced by Gorton's in 1953, fish sticks have been a cheap and easy meal for those looking for convenience. If you love fish in stick form and want to be sure about the ingredients and how it's made — just make fish sticks at home from scratch.

If you're choosing to make fish sticks at home, what kind of fish should you use? While you could technically use any kind of fish to make fish sticks, some work much better than others. In general, your best choices here are going to be sturdy white fish that can hold together during the cooking process. This gives you a lot of options (even if cod is the first thing you think of), but you want to make sure you're not breaking the bank. And don't worry about the fish being fresh; frozen is perfectly okay for making fish sticks (just don't stick a half-frozen block of fish directly in the fryer).