15 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Spaghetti Sauce

Spaghetti is nothing without its sauce; the two have been satisfying diners together for hundreds of years. Classic tomato-based spaghetti sauce, also known as marinara sauce, has been documented in recipe books since the late 1600s, and its combination with pasta followed soon after, with Francesco Leonardi's "L'Apicio Moderno" listing a pasta with tomato sauce recipe in 1790. While recipes can vary from chef to chef, a basic spaghetti sauce is usually a combination of tomatoes, a fat like olive oil or butter, and additional seasonings like salt, pepper, and garlic. Basil is a frequent component of the sauce, and chopped onions usually make an appearance, too, with both of them adding further dimension to your meal.

Spaghetti sauce doesn't need a lot of adornments, but there are a few choice ingredients that can utterly transform its taste. The versatility of the base sauce, with its notes of sweetness, saltiness, and umami, lends itself to being stretched one way or the other. Certain additions can bring out the sauce's slight peppery notes, making it even spicier, or add a smoky dimension that you didn't know you needed — even when you're using a jarred spaghetti sauce, which can frequently be amped up to be made even better. Let's take a look at the best ingredients for the job.