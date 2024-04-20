The Raisin Energy Facts You Definitely Need To Know

Raisins are so beneficial for runners and other athletes because of their nutritional value. Health experts recommend getting our nutrients from food rather than supplements. While the latter can fill gaps in your diet, they may contain too many or too few specific vitamins and minerals, plus added sugar, artificial flavors, and all sorts of additives.

As mentioned, endurance athletes can benefit from simple sugars, or fast-acting carbs, before and after exercise. From this perspective, both raisins and sports supplements, such as energy bars can be a great choice, but the former has some distinct benefits. For starters, raisins are natural and contain no chemicals. Plus, they're rich in fiber, antioxidants, prebiotics, and other compounds that support heart health and colon function, according to 2020 research published in the journal Nutrients.

Your body cannot digest the fiber in raisins and other foods, but this nutrient has its role. Depending on its type (soluble or insoluble), it either absorbs water or forms a gel-like substance in the stomach. As a result, it slows down digestion — and sugar absorption into the bloodstream. This causes a gradual increase in insulin levels, preventing blood sugar spikes followed by crashes. Simply put, raisins provide steady energy, not just a quick sugar rush.