All Your Questions About Costco's Kirkland Liquor Answered

A lot of people head to Costco for the chain's alcohol. In 2023, the big-box giant was the largest individual alcohol retailer in the world, selling approximately $6.5 to $7 billion dollars worth of booze, according to Forbes. Its liquor is an especially strong seller, with unit sales outpacing other stores across the United States — and savvy shoppers know that its Kirkland brand liquor is the stuff to get. Although Costco stocks plenty of recognizable brand names, its Kirkland liquors rival the best of them, thanks to being a combination of affordable and drinkable.

If you're wondering what the deal with Kirkland liquor is, though, you're not alone. Supermarket-brand liquors can often be perceived as being lower quality than those sold by big distilleries, and it's easy to assume that's the case at Costco. But it's often not true. Kirkland liquor is usually relatively cheap, but that doesn't mean it compromises on taste. You can even buy it without being a Costco member. So, how does Costco pull it all off? We've got your answers right here, on everything regarding Costco booze.