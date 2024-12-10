13 Of The Biggest Fruit And Vegetable Recalls That Haunted The US

Since the beginning of the 20th century, there have been numerous large scale produce recalls, with many occurring due to the increasingly industrialized nature of food production. With commercialized agriculture and extensive international imports of fruits and vegetables, there's ample opportunity for production faults, or oversight with sanitation standards. The widespread distribution of raw foodstuffs today also means that contaminated produce can have sweeping health ramifications for unsuspecting consumers. E. coli, salmonella, and listeria are common bacteria that can easily make their way into everyday produce, and throughout US history these contaminants, among others, have sparked many nationwide recalls in an attempt to minimize effects on public health.

Inherently linked to serious health concerns, some of these recalls have led to important milestones in American agriculture, serving as the catalyst for heightened standards — many have directly led to improved production and sanitation protocols. Here are 13 of the biggest fruit and vegetable recalls that have haunted the US, and how they have left their legacy on American food safety.