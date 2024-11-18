Check Your Produce: An Organic Veggie Was Just Recalled Over E Coli Concerns
If you're someone who typically shops in the organic produce section, beware! The CDC has warned that Grimmway Farms' organic carrots have been linked to an E. Coli outbreak. While E.Coli is most commonly linked to foods like raw meat, veggies are also common culprits, particularly since they can come into contact with animal waste out in the fields.
This outbreak comes hot on the heels of fast food chains recalling their chopped onions after an outbreak of the same bacteria. While most people recover from E. Coli infections, it's still considered a class I recall by the FDA as it can still lead to a nasty bout of diarrhea along with vomiting and a low-grade fever. So far, there have been at least 38 cases of the disease reported, which have been spread across 18 states. Washington, New York, and Minnesota have had the most reported cases as of yet. Luckily, since Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall, the hope is that this will help prevent further spread of the disease.
What items exactly were affected?
While Grimmway Farms' organic carrots were the prime culprit, this doesn't just apply to regular carrots but also to baby carrots. In both cases, the carrots were distributed to various supermarkets and as such, you'll find them being sold under popular brand labels such as 365, Nature's Promise, Good & Gather, and more at stores ranging from Wegman's and Sprouts to Trader Joe's and Target.
What's more, even if you're outside the United States, you may have come into contact with the affected carrots. This produce was shipped not only within the continental United States but also to Puerto Rico and Canada. What's more, these carrots were available for purchase for several months, between August 14 and October 23, 2024, which means there was a large window where individuals may have picked up the carrots. So, before you chomp into what you've got in your fridge, make sure to check that it's not on the contaminated list to avoid infection and further spread!