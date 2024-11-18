Check Your Produce: An Organic Veggie Was Just Recalled Over E Coli Concerns

If you're someone who typically shops in the organic produce section, beware! The CDC has warned that Grimmway Farms' organic carrots have been linked to an E. Coli outbreak. While E.Coli is most commonly linked to foods like raw meat, veggies are also common culprits, particularly since they can come into contact with animal waste out in the fields.

This outbreak comes hot on the heels of fast food chains recalling their chopped onions after an outbreak of the same bacteria. While most people recover from E. Coli infections, it's still considered a class I recall by the FDA as it can still lead to a nasty bout of diarrhea along with vomiting and a low-grade fever. So far, there have been at least 38 cases of the disease reported, which have been spread across 18 states. Washington, New York, and Minnesota have had the most reported cases as of yet. Luckily, since Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall, the hope is that this will help prevent further spread of the disease.