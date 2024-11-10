The Foods That Are Most Likely To Carry The E. Coli Bacteria

Additionally, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other veggies and fruits are vulnerable to getting some bacteria hitchhikers. Both domestic and wild animals may be doing their business in the same fields where these are grown, spreading E.coli to your favorite salad foods. In fact, incidents with this food group have been on the rise lately. Darin Detwiler, a professor of food regulatory policy at Northeastern University told NBC News, "If you look at just the sheer number of outbreaks and recalls over the last 15 years, we typically see more cases of E. coli tied to produce."

How can you avoid E. coli contamination? Skip foods that have been overly handled or processed. This means walking straight past all those pre-washed salad kits, pre-cut fruit like cantaloupe and pineapple, and pre-chopped veggies like onions, celery, and carrots. Trust us when we say that pre-cut produce is one dinner-time hack that's not worth the price. You also want to make certain you're properly washing your salad greens. Be sure to take a paper towel to dry them off because friction helps get rid of those little organisms.

Additionally, there is one sweet treat you may need to stop eating. You may want to skip that raw cookie dough. If you can't resist and the temptation is too great, make some edible raw cookie dough to keep yourself safe and healthy.