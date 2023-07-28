How You Should Properly Wash Raspberries

As with most other fruits, washing raspberries is essential for removing dirt and impurities before eating. However, raspberries are a touch more delicate than other types of fruits, which means you must clean them carefully to ensure they remain intact. While other fruits can be rinsed in their packages and stored in the fridge, it's best to only rinse as many raspberries as you plan on eating at that time. This is to prevent water from clinging to the berries, which will cause them to go bad at an accelerated rate.

After selecting the berries you want to clean, take a bowl and concoct a cleansing solution by adding one portion of white vinegar and three portions of water. Delicately dunk the berries into the bowl briefly, then transfer them to another bowl for drying. The drying bowl should have a paper towel inside, as it will soak up excess water. You can gently pat the raspberries to dry them further, but be careful not to harm the outer skin.

If you're wondering whether white vinegar is really a necessary part of the rinsing technique, you should know that it offers a few important benefits.