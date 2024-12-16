13 Myths About Costco Meat Debunked

If there's one thing Costco does well, it's meat. Anyone who's set foot in its stores knows how many meats there are that you shouldn't be passing on, with virtually every variety and type of cut you could possibly want. However, it's fair to say that Costco meat has been subject to its fair share of rumors. Perhaps it's the size of its product selection, or maybe it's the sheer amount of stock it has (it is a bulk-buy store after all, folks), but a lot of people think that somehow the meat at the retailer is too good to be true. This has led to some common myths about the meat there that seriously need debunking.

Well, that's exactly what we're here to do. We're pleased to tell you that contrary to popular belief, it's entirely possible to get those fancy cuts of meat at Costco, or to (sometimes) get a custom cut of meat. We're also delighted to announce that no, that blue mark on your meat doesn't mean it's gone bad, and no, Costco isn't using dye in its meat. Oh, and those steaks? They may not be the steal that you think they are. Let's get our sleuthing hats on and separate fact from fiction.