Don't Be Concerned If Your Costco Beef Has A Blue Mark On It

When it comes to buying meat, shoppers are hypervigilant for anything that looks a bit off. Since spoiled meat can cause foodborne illnesses, it's best to pay attention to any strange colors in your meat. However, if you notice your steak at Costco has a bit of blue in it, then you probably shouldn't be concerned. It just means that your meat has been properly inspected.

The USDA inspects all commercial meat sold for human consumption, and inspectors mark the meat with a stamp to show that they have approved it to be distributed. But for customers who don't know about the stamp, it can be a bit alarming to see on one's meat. One surprised Redditor shared a picture of beef they purchased at Costco, writing, "What is the blue color on the fat of the steak I just bought at Costco?" The post got a number of amusing responses, with one person writing, "That's a blueberry steak!"

As for the actual ink, it's harmless to ingest. According to the USDA, the ink can be made with a number of additives including corn syrup, isopropyl alcohol, and acetone. However, it's generally safe to eat, so you don't have anything to worry about. In fact, it's a good thing that it may have the mark.