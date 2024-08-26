The Fancy Beef You Need To Add To Your Costco Cart ASAP
It would perhaps be shorter to list all the things you can't get at Costco than to chronicle its entire inventory. At the big-box retailer, you can find everything from pharmaceuticals and reading glasses to vacation packages and insurance — the chain usually has great prices on gas, too. When it comes to wide selections and great prices, though, it's hard to beat Costco's food products.
One product that the store usually has a particularly wide selection of is meat. From Costco's famous rotisserie chicken to its steaks, Costco's meat department (especially at one of its Business Centers) is truly a sight to behold. One type of meat you're unlikely to find at your local grocery is USDA prime beef, which is generally only sold to restaurants). This is a particularly high class of meat due to its exquisite marbling, and it bears the "prime" title for a reason. It's deliciously elegant and is perfect for a fancy celebration or luxurious date night. Prime means more than just "high-quality," though: It's an official qualification that meets many specific requirements.
What is USDA prime beef?
The main types of meat sold at retail outlets are select, choice, and prime, though there are eight grades in total. These are categories created by the USDA to evaluate beef standards in regard to tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. While select is leaner and choice is high-quality, prime beef has significant marbling (even more than choice) that sets it above the rest, making for a juicy, delicious, and luxurious meal experience. Prime beef is typically from younger cattle and is often cooked with dry heat methods like grilling, broiling, or roasting.
This type of meat is rare and more exclusive, as less than 2% of all beef will earn the prime grade. This rating is also given to veal and lamb, though they generally have less marbling than beef. You can tell that beef is prime if it features a shield-shaped USDA prime sticker on its packaging, which is illegal to falsify. It's a sought-after grade of meat that comes with a high price tag. And when you're considering where to acquire this luxury meat, Costco offers a lot that other carriers don't.
Why you should get prime beef at Costco
Prime meats can be difficult to find in many supermarkets since such a small percentage of beef earns a prime rating. This makes Costco a reliable location if you're searching for a prime cut. Costco's low prices extend to its prime beef, allowing you to get more reasonably priced prime sirloins and New York strips. For instance, as of 2024, the chain's prime beef ribeye sells for $14.09 per pound, while Sam's Club's prime ribeye is priced at $16.98 per pound and Wild Fork's prime ribeye costs over $20 per pound. While Costco's meat is cheaper per pound, it's important to keep in mind that you'll be buying it in bulk, meaning it's not uncommon to be saddled with over $100 in meat just to get your hands on this cut.
This meat's popularity is significant enough that Costco shoppers panicked when there was a USDA prime beef shortage. While it may not have the fame of Costco's food court pizza or rotisserie chicken, the store's prime beef will no doubt be a Costco food item you wish you'd known about sooner. So, make sure to pick up prime beef on your next trip to Costco for a reasonably priced way to feel like you're eating at a fancy restaurant.