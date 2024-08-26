The Fancy Beef You Need To Add To Your Costco Cart ASAP

It would perhaps be shorter to list all the things you can't get at Costco than to chronicle its entire inventory. At the big-box retailer, you can find everything from pharmaceuticals and reading glasses to vacation packages and insurance — the chain usually has great prices on gas, too. When it comes to wide selections and great prices, though, it's hard to beat Costco's food products.

One product that the store usually has a particularly wide selection of is meat. From Costco's famous rotisserie chicken to its steaks, Costco's meat department (especially at one of its Business Centers) is truly a sight to behold. One type of meat you're unlikely to find at your local grocery is USDA prime beef, which is generally only sold to restaurants). This is a particularly high class of meat due to its exquisite marbling, and it bears the "prime" title for a reason. It's deliciously elegant and is perfect for a fancy celebration or luxurious date night. Prime means more than just "high-quality," though: It's an official qualification that meets many specific requirements.