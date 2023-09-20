The Meat Department At A Costco Business Center Is Truly A Sight To Behold

Costco is synonymous with bulk. The warehouse retailer's wholesale approach means that you pay less per unit, but boy-oh-boy is it a lot of units. You want some Nutella? Try 7 pounds of it. Need a jar of mayo? Take 4 gallons of it. The quantity-to-price ratio is astounding, but believe it or not, deals like these pale in comparison to the mind-blowing excess of a Costco Business Center.

Unlike Costco's standard wholesale stores, which cater to families, Business Centers are designed to supply restaurants, convenience stores, and other small businesses. The bulk products here make a standard Costco look laughable in comparison. We're talking 50-pound bags of onions and beans, 5,400-foot paper towel rolls, and 1,200-packet boxes of Splenda. Everything's bigger in a Costco Business Center, especially the meat department.

A typical Costco warehouse already has a big meat department, occupying most of the back of the store, but this selection looks minuscule compared to the offerings at a Business Center. These stores stock so much meat that they need to build room-sized walk-in refrigerators just to store it all, so when you step into the meat department, you're actually walking into the biggest fridge you'll ever see. Think that's wild? You haven't heard the half of it.