The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Pasta Sauces
When it comes to buying quality groceries at an affordable price, nobody does it better than Aldi. Its unique business model is why ALDI's food is so cheap. The cult favorite even boasts a fan club that's millions of members strong and has a Fan Favorites section on its website that you can scour before heading out to the store, to make sure you never miss out on any of the fantastic buys. Among the array of groceries you can get at Aldi, to stock up your pantry, are a vast selection of different types of pasta sauces.
Because there are so many pasta sauces to choose from, I thought it might be helpful to pick up as many of them as I could, and test them all out so that you don't have to. I sniffed, scooped, and tasted marinaras, Alfredos, pestos, and more, ranking them from worst to best. Read on to discover which pasta sauce from Aldi reigned supreme, and how I came up with my criteria for determining the best of the best.
16. Priano Alla Genovese Pesto
While there are many different types of pesto out there, the one most of us are familiar with is the classic Genovese variety. This verdant version typically features basil, Parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, and garlic that are pulverized into a paste. The one from the Priano brand looked promising when I picked it up, but ended up being a huge disappointment.
The aroma of this sauce was pungent, with strong basil, cashew, and Grana Padano notes coming through. Its texture was suitably thick, coarse, and paste-like. That said, when I took a bite, I noticed immediately that the basil was not properly trimmed and there were bits of chewy stem that stuck between my teeth.
In terms of taste, I found this pesto to be exceedingly bitter. There was also a notable acidity that was not particularly appealing, and that lingered on my tongue well after swallowing the pesto. Overall, this was not well-balanced and the texture was unappetizing.
15. Priano Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Second to last on this ranking is the Creamy Alfredo Sauce from the Priano brand which, at first glance, looked more like ranch dressing. I typically enjoy an Alfredo sauce that's slightly less thick and just barely coats the pasta, rather than one that looks like a spoon could stand straight up in it. This was a sauce that was smooth and creamy, but overly dense and pasty.
The aroma of this sauce more closely resembled a Mexican queso than an Alfredo, and a fast food version at that. The flavor, while predominantly milky, did have some notes of parmesan cheese to it and was not overly salty, which I appreciated. What it lacked was nuance. That said, this sauce could easily be augmented with a bit of chicken stock or reserved pasta water, some freshly grated nutmeg, and a pinch of black pepper to help thin it out and give it some complexity.
14. Priano Four Cheese Alfredo Sauce
Next comes the Four Cheese Alfredo from the Priano brand. While this sauce was not altogether disappointing, it did have some serious flaws that made me less than enthusiastic about it. Its aroma, while somewhat more complex than the plain Alfredo, still smelled milky, but lacked that fast food queso scent, which was a win. Its texture was quite a bit thinner, having a more saucy than pasty quality, which was also a plus.
The taste of this sauce is where things fell apart somewhat. Though you could taste the four cheeses (Parmesan, romano, ricotta, and provolone), these were used slightly out of balance, making the sauce excessively salty and somewhat bitter. Again, this could be remedied by adding a hint of acidity, cream, or a dash of sugar to help tame the salinity, though these may adversely impact the texture of the sauce.
13. Specially Selected Premium Tomato Basil Sauce
The Tomato Basil Sauce from the Specially Selected Premium brand comes in next on this ranking. Specially Selected is the premium store brand that's exclusive to Aldi, specializing in offering comparable products to mainstream brands at a much lower price. Though many of its products are fantastic, this was one of the less successful ones.
The aroma of this sauce was extremely tomato-forward and rich in savory notes. The texture of this sauce was thick and coarsely puréed, with small pieces of tomato still detectable, which would make it better suited to putting over wide noodles or short, tubular pasta shapes, like penne.
While the flavor of this sauce was decent, the basil was virtually undetectable. It was dominated by the acidic tomatoes and a pronounced onion flavor. In general, I'm a fan of onions, especially when they're caramelized, which can lend sweetness and richness to a sauce, but the flavor was a little too potent here. Additionally, this sauce had an oddly meaty aftertaste, which was slightly discombobulating.
12. Specially Selected Marinara Sauce
The Specially Selected Marinara Sauce came in next on this ranking. When it comes to a classic marinara sauce, rather than a basic spaghetti sauce, this version got a lot of things right. It featured a short list of basic ingredients, with tomatoes being the star. It was also rather chunky, with large pieces of tomato left intact, giving it a freshness that's characteristic of an authentic marinara, which should never be overcooked.
The biggest issue I had with this sauce was the prominence of olive oil in it. When I first opened the jar, there was a notable oil slick on the sauce. The aroma of this sauce also smelled assertively oily and oniony, with the tomatoes and herbs taking a back seat. This oiliness carried through in the flavor of this sauce. While this wasn't especially bad or off-putting, it didn't allow the tomatoes to shine, which is the point of a marinara sauce.
11. Reggano Mushroom Pasta Sauce
The Mushroom Pasta Sauce from the Reggano brand may have been the biggest disappointment for me. I love mushrooms and I was really hoping this sauce would deliver an umami bomb of flavor in my mouth. Sadly it did not, even though it wasn't altogether a disaster.
The aroma of this sauce did have distinct fungi-forward notes punctuated by parsley and oregano, and its texture was quite a bit thinner than I anticipated. I had expected there to be chunks of mushrooms present. There were not. This, unfortunately, foreshadowed the lack of mushrooms in the flavor of this sauce.
Though the sauce had a pleasant, acidic tomato flavor and pronounced herbaceous elements, thanks to the basil and oregano, the mushrooms were almost an afterthought. That said, all was not lost, as this could easily be remedied by adding some mushroom powder, which would enhance the umami profile of this sauce.
10. Priano Marinara Sauce
Up next was the Marinara Sauce from the Priano brand, which is another label exclusive to Aldi. Yet again, this sauce wasn't altogether a bust, but it had a few issues that made it problematic. This marinara featured both tomato purée and diced tomatoes, maximizing the presence of this fruit in the recipe, without a lot of other ingredients to mask it. The sauce was also relatively thick, though not especially chunky.
The aroma of this sauce was intensely acidic, with an almost citrus-like quality to it. Its flavor was dominated by sweetness. While I understand the need to tame the acidity of tomatoes with some sugar, this was overkill. The acidity and salt were hardly detectable, both of which would have assisted in producing a more balanced taste. The aftertaste of this sauce was also somewhat unusual, having assertive floral notes and a mild savoriness that was not unpleasant, but was definitely unexpected.
9. Reggano Marinara Pasta Sauce
The Marinara Pasta Sauce from the Reggano brand falls next on this ranking. This was a stellar example of a quality marinara sauce, even though its texture was somewhat thinner than one might expect. The ingredient list was short and sweet, featuring both tomato purée and diced tomatoes in juice.
In terms of scent, this was not the most aromatic of sauces, though a delicate sweet tomato fragrance did come through. As noted, this sauce was very smoothly puréed, lacking in those chunks that might give a store-bought sauce a more rustic, homemade feel.
Where this sauce shone was in its flavor, which showcased the tomatoes front and center. Though this was a slightly sweeter sauce, it did have a well-balanced acidity and salinity, and a pronounced umami-rich aftertaste. There was also a hint of spiciness and notable herbal undertones that lingered after swallowing it.
8. Reggano Traditional Pasta Sauce
Reggano's Traditional Pasta Sauce entered the ranking in eighth place. What sets a traditional tomato-based pasta sauce apart from a marinara is that, typically, traditional tomato sauce is more complex, having other ingredients in it, like a mirepoix, other spices, and even meat. It's generally cooked for an extended period of time, to develop more depth of flavor, and has a thicker texture.
That said, this version of a traditional tomato sauce was much more akin to a pizza sauce. While moderately thick, its smooth texture was akin to the marinara from the same brand. The aroma was quite tomato-forward and acidic, and though the flavor featured tomatoes front and center, other elements were layered on top of them. Hints of parsley, oregano, and some spice came through, as did well-balanced levels of acidity and salinity. The only reason this sauce didn't rank higher was that it wasn't unique enough to truly set it apart from the rest.
7. Priano Tomato Basil Sauce
Next on this ranking of Aldi pasta sauces comes the Priano Tomato Basil Sauce. This was the first sauce that felt more unique in terms of flavor, texture, and overall quality. There was a nuance to it that was definitely a step above the previous sauces, signaling a new phase in this tasting.
The aroma of this sauce was quite sweet, with mild fragrant notes of basil peeking through. In terms of texture, the sauce was quite thick and slightly chunky, which gave it a more homemade quality. When I took a bite, I was immediately surprised at the level of savoriness. Though the tomato featured heavily, there were elements of sweetness and delightful floral notes from the basil that gave it layers that emerged in succession.
This was a well-balanced sauce that would be delightful as the base for a classic lasagna recipe. It would also make for a great eggplant or chicken Parmesan.
6. Priano Rosso Pesto
Red pesto, or pesto rosso, is a classic spin on this traditional sauce that you might not have heard of, but should definitely try. This version, from the Priano brand, was a great introduction to this distinctive sauce, with sun-dried tomatoes, Grana Padano cheese, and cashews for a thick sauce rife with umami flavors.
The aroma of this sauce was to die for. It was so savory that it literally made my mouth water. Its texture was suitably thick, more like a paste, which is how pesto should be.
When it came to the flavor, though this sauce was quite salty, it was still within what I would consider acceptable for a pesto of this type. The sun-dried tomatoes shone, giving this sauce intense depth of flavor, and there was enough acidity to help lighten the sauce and temper the salinity. While I would have preferred slightly less salt, this was a knockout sauce.
5. Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
The top-ranking Alfredo-type sauce was the Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce from the Priano brand. Where the other Alfredos fell short, this one performed beautifully. I will note, however, this is not a sauce for those who don't love garlic. That flavor was definitely the star, and would keep any vampires at bay for quite some time.
In terms of aroma, the garlic muted virtually everything else, including any milky or cheesy notes. The texture of this sauce was quite luxurious, having a quality that was similar to slightly melted mayonnaise or icing, which may not sound like a compliment but certainly is.
The taste was quite pleasant, having the slightly sweet, nutty, and savory notes of roasted garlic, which were beautifully paired with salty parmesan cheese. These were all embedded into a creamy sauce that coated pasta like a dream. Just a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg would make this sauce ideal for fettuccine Alfredo.
4. Priano Four Cheese Sauce
If you've ever craved the cheesy quality of an Alfredo, but didn't want the heaviness of a cream-based sauce, the Priano Four Cheese Sauce would be for you. This was a tomato-based sauce full of bold cheese flavors, giving the perfect balance between a classic marinara and an Alfredo.
The aroma began with savory notes of Parmesan cheese, followed immediately by the tangy and sweet fragrance of tomatoes. The texture of this sauce was the thinnest of the tomato-based sauces, puréed quite smoothly, though you could still see some tomato seeds in the mix, giving it a rustic flair.
While the cheese dominated in the smell department, the tomatoes took center stage in taste. Sweet and acidic notes were beautifully balanced by the salty cheeses, which included Parmesan, romano, provolone, and ricotta. I admit, I was smitten with this sauce. The only reason I didn't rank it higher was because of the sophistication of the top three sauces.
3. Specially Selected Roasted Garlic Sauce
Entering in third place on this ranking of pasta sauces from Aldi is the Roasted Garlic Sauce from the Specially Selected brand. Again, this would not be a sauce for those who dislike a strong flavor of garlic. That said, if you are a big fan of garlic bread with your pasta, and don't plan on kissing anyone after your meal, this would be the sauce you would want slathered over your spaghetti.
From the aroma to the taste, roasted garlic was the star here. The texture of this sauce was quite chunky, with large pieces of tomato punctuating the otherwise thin sauce, giving this a real made-from-scratch vibe.
While you'd expect the roasted garlic to completely overwhelm the tomatoes, it did not. The tomatoes were well-represented, providing a backdrop of acidity that helped to bring the sweet, savory, toasty elements of roasted garlic to the back of your palate. The whole thing was well-seasoned with just the right amount of salt to make everything pop.
2. Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
The Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce from the Simply Nature brand lands in second place on this ranking. This brand, exclusive to Aldi, features products that are Non-GMO Project Verified, free from 125 ingredients (including artificial colors, partially hydrogenated oils, and added MSG), and often organic. It's also earned the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem, which underscores its quality.
This marinara knocked it out of the park. Its aroma was strongly that of tomatoes, with savory, meaty undertones. Its thick, chunky, rustic texture gave it a homemade look. The flavor, while simple, was exactly what a marinara should be. It showcased the fresh tomatoes, which were rich in taste and not watery. Every taste component was perfectly balanced, including sweetness, acidity, and salinity. This was not a fancy sauce, but it was one that I would feel good about serving as a professional chef if I hadn't had a chance to make my own.
1. Simply Nature Organic Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce
The top-ranked pasta sauce from Aldi was ... the Organic Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce from the Simply Nature brand. This brand has been recognized countless times for its quality and has garnered a number of accolades, including winning an award for its extra virgin olive oil cooking spray.
This particular sauce appealed to the food snob and chef in me in many ways. I'm a sucker for bold flavors, particularly herbal and spice notes that are well incorporated in a balanced way. That's where this sauce blew away all the others. The use of basil was not shy in the slightest. From the aroma to the flavor, fragrant floral notes were omnipresent.
This sauce, like the marinara from Simply Nature, was thick, chunky, and rustic. While the basil could have easily overpowered the fresh tomatoes, it did not. The tomatoes lent a fruity acidity, which was juxtaposed with delicate amounts of salt, heat, and sugar to help create a perfectly balanced sauce.
How we ranked the pasta sauces from Aldi
To determine the best and worst pasta sauces from Aldi, I purchased and personally sampled each one. As a professional chef with nearly two decades of experience, I've made many of these sauces from scratch myself, which gives me a unique perspective on what makes a quality marinara, Alfredo, or pesto. I used my expertise to analyze the aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality of each sauce. While it's impossible to remain completely objective in any taste testing, I did attempt to keep my own likes and dislikes out of the overall ranking.
I also factored in fidelity to what a sauce claims it is. For example, if a sauce was supposed to have a mushroom base, I expected fungi to be showcased in the recipe. Similarly, if one of the primary ingredients advertised was basil, but none could be detected, this led me to place it lower on the ranking, even if the flavor of the sauce was pleasant.