The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Pasta Sauces

When it comes to buying quality groceries at an affordable price, nobody does it better than Aldi. Its unique business model is why ALDI's food is so cheap. The cult favorite even boasts a fan club that's millions of members strong and has a Fan Favorites section on its website that you can scour before heading out to the store, to make sure you never miss out on any of the fantastic buys. Among the array of groceries you can get at Aldi, to stock up your pantry, are a vast selection of different types of pasta sauces.

Because there are so many pasta sauces to choose from, I thought it might be helpful to pick up as many of them as I could, and test them all out so that you don't have to. I sniffed, scooped, and tasted marinaras, Alfredos, pestos, and more, ranking them from worst to best. Read on to discover which pasta sauce from Aldi reigned supreme, and how I came up with my criteria for determining the best of the best.