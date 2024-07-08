A Pinch Of This Spice Is The Key To The Best Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo is perhaps one of the most classic pasta dishes, a dream of creamy sauce draped over a bed of noodles. Whether you're adding protein or vegetables, this dish doesn't disappoint — but only if you nail the sauce. Creating the right sauce can come down to the little touches, and the little touch your Alfredo has been missing is a pinch of nutmeg.

We've all had the experience of a sauce that drowns the meal, and not in a good way. It's too dense, and the flavor isn't dynamic enough, which is the worst with fettuccine Alfredo when you want the thick cream to hold your ingredients together. Adding a pinch of nutmeg to your Alfredo cuts through the richness of the cheese and cream and will round out the heavier flavors with some warmth for a perfect light bite that's still packed full of taste. Tried and tested in many recipes, a dash of nutmeg in your Alfredo sauce is the answer you've been looking for to liven up your pasta night.