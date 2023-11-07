The Aldi Fan Club That's Millions Of Members Strong

Aldi, the renowned German-born grocery retailer known for low prices and great deals, has fostered a devoted and fiercely loyal following that transcends most consumer allegiance. With a shared passion for Aldi's affordable yet high-quality products, the supermarket chain's cult-like following is drawn to the brand's commitment to providing value, convenience, and a unique shopping experience.

This devotion is so strong that it has bred a Facebook fan club that boasts 2 million members. Billed as "the original ALDI Aisle of Shame Community," the public group provides a forum for Aldi superfans to exchange recipes, compare notes on products, and meet other like-minded shoppers from around the U.S. The name is a play on the chain's popular "aisle of shame," the lane within Aldi stores that features unique seasonal products at deep discounts.

For those looking for more regional — or perhaps international — camaraderie, a quick Facebook search reveals similar groups for various states and even some for other countries such as Australia. Though they don't feature as robust of a following as the original fan group, these pages give members a place to share Aldi scores on a store-by-store level.