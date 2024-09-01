This Award-Winning Aldi Cooking Spray Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen

In February 2024, Product of the Year USA released its list of the best products for the year in 46 categories, based on votes from 40,000 American consumers. The list spanned everything from wine to feminine care to cat litter, awarding one standout product in each category. One product that particularly stood out was the winner of the cooking essentials category: the Aldi brand product, Simply Nature Oil Spray.

Cooking oil spray is a pantry staple that you may have a tendency to ignore, or not give proper consideration. But you shouldn't. As a key component in easy cooking, clean up, and flavoring food, cooking spray is a tool you want to have in your kitchen. And Aldi's cooking spray was voted a step above the rest for its high quality in those areas. The Simply Nature spray comes in multiple varieties — all of which are pretty health-conscious — and is regarded for its mess-free spraying. So, the next time you run out of cooking spray, follow America's vote and take a trip to Aldi for this cooking essential.