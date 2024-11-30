The Pickled Vegetable That'll Amp Up Your Next Tuna Salad
Tuna salad somehow manages to be both nutritious and comforting. And when you're craving a light, protein-packed option, tuna salad hits the spot. But if you frequently eat this dish, you might be looking for ways to spice things up. Luckily, we have just the answer: pickled red onions.
A traditional tuna salad recipe calls for little more than tuna, mayonnaise, celery, and red onions. But if you're looking to amp up this salad, swap fresh onions for pickled ones. Pickling removes the harsh bite and softens the spice of red onions. You'll still get that satisfying crunch but with a touch of sweetness. Plus, the acidity also helps cut through that creamy, rich mayo.
If you love pickled vegetables, this swap is a no-brainer. Pickling pros may already have a jar or two lying around. But if it's your first time making pickled onions, or adding them to tuna salad, we're here to help. Read on for tips on adding pickled red onions along with more ways to elevate your tuna salad.
Tips for adding pickled red onions to a tuna salad
There are a couple of ways you can add pickled red onions to your tuna salad. The most obvious method is to dice and mix them directly into your tuna. Alternatively, you can use pickled red onions as a topping in tuna salad dishes. Sprinkling these pickles over your salad creates a colorful garnish while layering them into a tuna salad sandwich adds a tasty textural element.
If you're sold on the idea, but don't have pickled red onions handy, you'll have to make them! The basic ingredients include red onions, vinegar, sugar, and salt. The type of vinegar you use will greatly impact the flavor. One of the best options for sweet pickled red onions is apple cider vinegar. When feeling impatient, you can use a quick pickling method, which requires only 30 minutes and results in a crunchier vegetable. Meanwhile, slow pickling your onions for at least 12 hours will result in a deeper flavor and more vibrant color. Texture matters, so consider the size and shape when slicing onions pre-pickling.
If you're a fan of pickled veggies, we recommend making a few batches of pickled red onions and saving them for later. This way, they'll be ready to go when you crave a tuna salad. Just make sure to use proper storing methods for pickled onions. A sealed glass jar is the ideal vessel to preserve flavors. Avoid metal which can impart a slight metallic taste.
More ways to elevate your tuna salad
Pickled red onions are just one of many unexpected ingredients you can add to tuna salad. Those who can't get enough of that sour, tangy flavor will enjoy fermented additions like kimchi and sauerkraut. Diced apples sweeten a tuna salad, while jalapeños provide a spicy punch. If briny, umami flavors are what you're after, get extra fishy with chopped anchovies.
However, flavor is merely one piece of the puzzle. The texture of tuna salad is equally important. Since mayo and tuna have a soft, creamy mouthfeel, you might crave some crunch in that tuna salad. Celery is the most popular choice in this department. However, don't be afraid to experiment with other vegetables, like red bell peppers and carrots. Meanwhile, fennel is an unexpected crunchy ingredient that will make your tuna salad pop. And if you really want to get creative, consider chopped almonds, crumbled potato chips, or crispy bacon.
Lastly, presentation matters so put some effort in. When making tuna salad sandwiches, consider using lettuce and extra pickled onion rings for a burst of color. Those who prefer tuna salad as a dip can surround it with a rainbow of veggie sticks like bell peppers and celery. But the prettiest presentation of all is also edible since tuna salad makes an excellent ingredient for stuffed peppers, tomatoes, or squash.