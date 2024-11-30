The Pickled Vegetable That'll Amp Up Your Next Tuna Salad

Tuna salad somehow manages to be both nutritious and comforting. And when you're craving a light, protein-packed option, tuna salad hits the spot. But if you frequently eat this dish, you might be looking for ways to spice things up. Luckily, we have just the answer: pickled red onions.

A traditional tuna salad recipe calls for little more than tuna, mayonnaise, celery, and red onions. But if you're looking to amp up this salad, swap fresh onions for pickled ones. Pickling removes the harsh bite and softens the spice of red onions. You'll still get that satisfying crunch but with a touch of sweetness. Plus, the acidity also helps cut through that creamy, rich mayo.

If you love pickled vegetables, this swap is a no-brainer. Pickling pros may already have a jar or two lying around. But if it's your first time making pickled onions, or adding them to tuna salad, we're here to help. Read on for tips on adding pickled red onions along with more ways to elevate your tuna salad.