Fennel Is The Crunchy Ingredient That Makes Tuna Salad Stand Out

If you're going to start naming vegetables, most people are likely to come up with things like broccoli, carrots, green beans, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, etc. But there are many more vegetables out there, and one of the most interesting ones you can buy is fennel, a beautifully versatile vegetable with a distinct, yet not overpowering taste. Its mild yet unique flavor, along with its distinctive crunchy texture, means that it blends with a lot of other foods while also providing a textural counterpoint to those that need it. That's why it's so great in tuna salad in particular, and why you should absolutely be giving that a try to spice up a familiar comfort meal.

The biggest benefit of fennel in tuna salad is the textural element fennel brings to the table. Many tuna salad recipes call for celery to provide some crunch to the otherwise somewhat mushy texture (chicken and egg salads often feature it for the same reason). Both fennel and celery can provide that — but while celery doesn't really have much of a taste on its own, fennel's flavor is distinct enough that it can help amp up a tuna salad in ways celery can't.