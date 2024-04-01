13 Ingredients That Will Give Your Stuffed Peppers A Delicious Upgrade

Historically, bell peppers were originally cultivated in Central and South America and then imported across the border where they were swiftly incorporated into many household favorite dishes. The colorful veggie variety now does grow in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast, but nowhere near in the same volume as further south. That said, the product is extremely popular on grocery lists across the country, as are recipes that use them as the main ingredient.

Stuffed peppers are a staple on many home menus due to their simple but flavor-packed makeup. While versions can vary in ingredients and spices used, the majority of classic stuffed pepper recipes use ground beef (or turkey as a leaner option), cheese, and maybe rice or vegetables for variety. This is a great mix of nutrients and tastes, but sometimes the tried-and-true recipe can become a bit stale to our tastebuds. Luckily, we've rounded up 13 great additions and alternatives that will elevate your next batch of stuffed peppers. There's quite a bit of diversity in our list too, ensuring you'll have plenty of options for months of menus to come!