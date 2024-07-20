The Pickled Onion Storage Mistake That's So Easy To Avoid

Whether adding them to a hearty burger for a touch of tang or a well-designed charcuterie board for a pop of pink, pickled onions, red or otherwise, are a fresh and zippy provision that fits in seamlessly to a variety of dishes. Although you can purchase them at the supermarket, pickled onions are easy to make at home. A simple combination of vinegar, salt, water, and the herbs, spices, and seasonings of your selection is all it takes to pickle onions. Though the process itself is simple, you should avoid making one common storage mistake to preserve and maximize the freshness and taste of your pickled onions. Long story short, always store pickled onions in a glass container.

Storing pickles in glass containers is advantageous for two reasons. First, glass is non-reactive, which means it doesn't interact with the acidic vinegar that's central to pickling solutions. This ensures that the flavor profile of the pickles remains unaltered, eliminating the risk of metallic or off-putting flavors that might arise from reactions with metal containers made of copper or aluminum. Secondly, glass containers preserve the original taste of pickled onions by preventing the absorption of external odors or flavors, a common concern with plastic containers. By storing pickled onions properly, you're safeguarding their flavor and freshness for long-term enjoyment. If you've purchased pickled onions in a plastic container, it's likely made from food-grade materials. However, you can always transfer them to a sealable glass container for extra peace of mind.