The Best Vinegar To Choose For Deliciously Sweet Pickled Red Onions

Since apple cider vinegar is made from pressed and fermented apples, this particular vinegar has a sweeter taste compared to other varieties. White vinegar, for example, can be quite harsh on the palate since its composed purely of water and acetic acid from alcohol. On the other hand, wine-infused vinegars tend to have rich underlying flavors from the white or red wine. Apple cider vinegar imparts a subtle sweetness to your pickled veggies, playing up the natural sweetness found in red onion.

Moreover, with apple cider vinegar, you may not need to use a lot of sugar in the pickling process. While many pickled red onion recipes call for over half a cup of sugar for every cup of vinegar, the already balanced taste of apple cider vinegar may require less sweetener. As a matter of fact, instead of sugar, you can balance cider vinegar's acidic bite with a bit of lemon juice.

Next to using less added sugar, making pickled red onions with apple cider vinegar may come with additional health benefits. Consuming apple cider vinegar may help balance the body's blood glucose levels, support effective weight loss, and maintain heart and skin health. Now that you know the advantages of using apple cider vinegar, you're ready to make your very own batch of pickled red onions.