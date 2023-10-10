14 Unexpected Ingredients You Should Put In Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is one of the easiest and most satisfying lunch recipes out there. To make a traditional tuna salad, you need little more than a can of tuna, some mayonnaise, a few crunchy elements like chopped onion and celery, and some easy-to-find flavorings like mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. All of these things combine to make a food that's delicious in sandwiches, on crackers, mixed with pasta, or piled on top of some greens, and packed with protein and important nutrients like iron and vitamin B6.

However, while the flavor of tuna salad is reliable and always enjoyable, it's also easy for it to become boring. And that's why it's important to mix things up now and again. As a mixed salad, tuna salad benefits enormously from additional ingredients that can add contrasting textures or new flavor notes that lift the meal beyond its regular confines or else bulk out the dish to make it a meal in itself. And as the base flavor of tuna salad is relatively mild, it works very well with some surprisingly punchy ingredients, which can bring spice, funk, or lip-puckering sourness. And some of those ingredients may be sitting in your fridge right now. ‌