Give Your Barbecue Sauce A Sweeter Taste With Fruit Juice

If you aren't feeling citrus, you have other options, too. Pineapple may not be a citrus fruit, but it has some of the same qualities as one, namely a blend between sweetness and acid, thanks to its concentration of both malic and citric acid. The bonus of pineapple juice here is that pineapple already pairs extremely well with smoke flavor, which is why grilled pineapple is such a popular choice. Much like lemon, though, pineapple juice might need to be balanced with a sweet element like brown sugar or honey.

Finally, if you want something more mellow and sweeter than any of the above options, you can go for apple juice, which shouldn't require any additional sweetness. Apple juice has the advantage of being less divisive than certain other fruits like pineapple, and in barbecue sauce it'll have far less of an acidic kick than any of the above options. Be aware you may have to do some balancing with a vinegar ingredient — but there's a ready-made one that will pair very well: apple cider vinegar.

These aren't the only fruit juices you can use. You can always experiment with others or combinations of them. Don't be afraid to play around with it. Just make sure to balance your flavor components, and you'll do great.