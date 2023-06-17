Switch Up Summer Barbecues With A Sauce You've Probably Never Tried

When it comes to condiments, mayonnaise, ranch dressing, and ketchup grace the top three spots in U.S. popularity (via Statista). Mustard squeaks by at number five, but barbecue sauce doesn't quite make the top five list. However, it makes sense that consumers are looking for the best of the best among these options. And what could be tastier than combining the flavors of two of the top condiments?

Unless you're from the Carolinas, mustard barbecue sauce may sound foreign to you. Sure, barbecue sauce in general is familiar, even if you avoid store-bought barbecue sauces for health or quality reasons. But you're probably envisioning the reddish-brown, ketchupy, sweet sauce that America came to love. This mustardy Southern belle, on the other hand, has its roots in South Carolina. It has infiltrated North Carolina and Georgia cuisine for many years now, and the rest of the country is finally catching on, too.

All the differences among every regional barbecue style and barbecue sauce might confuse most consumers, but at least the golden color of this unique condiment is easy to distinguish. While it's certainly not mild or neutral tasting, it can definitely appeal to a wide audience of barbecue aficionados.