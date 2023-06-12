The Acidic Twist That Makes A Barbecue Sauce 'Memphis-Style'

Barbecue is an excitingly broad category that encompasses anything from sweet, tender cuts of meat to some of the toughest and saltiest varieties around. In every region of the world, the definition of barbecue will vary widely — and the same applies to the sauce. If you find yourself in Tennessee, or simply opt to pick up a bottle of Memphis-style barbecue sauce, here's what you need to know about the flavors you can expect from the pork barbecue capital of the world.

What sets Memphis-style barbecue sauce apart from other varieties is that it has a special acidic twist. The twist in question is the high amount of vinegar used in the recipe. While other barbecue sauces lean heavily on brown sugar or tomatoes, Memphis-style sauce leads with its special vinegar element. While the sauce is acid-heavy, Memphis-style barbecue sauce is still classified as tomato-based (generally the most popular variety of barbecue sauce) and the tomato is what gives it its signature red hue. Still, this sauce is thinner than other tomato-based varieties that you might be familiar with and not as sweet.

Memphis-style barbecue sauce is also very spice-forward, which, combined with the heavy vinegar, means it is packed with flavor. (So even a thin layer of the stuff could amp up a rack of dry-rubbed ribs.)