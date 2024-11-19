3 Questions To Ask Yourself When Planning Your Thanksgiving Appetizers

Thanks to Jessie-Sierra, you don't have to think of great appetizer options on your own. "Because Thanksgiving usually includes a decent number of traditionally savory recipes," she says, "I like to choose starters that deliver some crunchy/creamy/sweet flavors in small servings to start."

Stuff pitted Medjool dates with cream cheese and toasted walnuts, and then roll them in sugar, which Jessie-Sierra notes offers a vintage bite. A fall charcuterie board of fruit and cheese is one starter that she likes to prepare with apples, dried apricots, grapes, a spicy cranberry relish, and brie and sharp cheddar cheese. Then, she accents the board with candied pecans and artisanal crackers. Frozen cheese balls make great last-minute appetizers, too, and even Julia Child used Goldfish crackers as a Thanksgiving appetizer to keep it simple. Also, you can use canned foods to craft Thanksgiving items, like canned cranberry sauce to make a chipotle cranberry relish. Similarly, canned apple pie filling can be warmed and added to the board as a cheese and cracker topping.

For balance, though, Jessie-Sierra likes to set out a spinach and artichoke dip with fresh vegetables. Canned spinach is totally fine for making a quick dip, or you can pick up premade spinach and artichoke dip at Trader Joe's or your favorite grocer to save time. In any case, she notes that you can prepare all of these Thanksgiving appetizers the day before to save time and focus on your guests.