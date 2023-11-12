12 Common Mistakes People Make When Preparing Thanksgiving Dinner

It's that time of year again when families and friends get together to celebrate all the ways they're grateful, from love to health to friendships. Thanksgiving is the time to share with others and break bread in the spirit of community. Unfortunately, a classic Thanksgiving feast can be challenging to put together. Many people have never actually roasted a whole turkey before, and classic stuffing takes a few tries before finding the balance between soggy and dry. Preparing a full Thanksgiving dinner is a big enough endeavor that it can be intimidating to even experienced home cooks. Overall it's quite the task to take on, and you want to get it right.

There's a lot of planning and prep that goes into the traditional Thanksgiving meal, and chances are that if you've hosted Thanksgiving before, then you have fallen prey to some of these classic mistakes. If it's your first time hosting turkey day, you might not even be aware of the common errors people make when preparing a full dinner spread. Here, in the spirit of sharing, we share some of these mistakes so you can avoid them and have a low-stress hosting experience. You may even get so good at it that you'll want to host again next year.