Trader Joe's Spinach And Artichoke Dip Is A Slept-On Pasta Sauce

Many Trader Joe's products seem to inspire a cult-like devotion in shoppers: The vividly purple ube ice cream is one fan-favorite, the Reese's copycat peanut butter cups are another. If you're new to the specialty grocery store and wondering what you should buy on your first trip to Trader Joe's, the chain's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is a versatile addition to your shopping list. The dip is meant for chips and crackers and can even serve as a sandwich filling if you're feeling innovative. However, one of its most underrated uses is as a flavorful sauce for your favorite pasta.

This dip's star vegetables pair seamlessly with pasta dishes. Spinach is beloved for its earthy flavor that's tinged with mild acidity, while artichokes are known for having a nutty taste that's offset by a palatable bitterness. Along with spinach and artichokes, Trader Joe's dip features ingredients like parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and garlic. That makes it an ideal pairing for all sorts of noodle dishes, both for its rich flavors as well as the convenience it affords home chefs. It's also a wonderfully creamy component that complements other common pasta add-ins, including braised beef and chicken. That means you can whip up a hearty meal with just a few ingredients and limited hassle in the kitchen.