Freeze A Batch Of Cheese Balls For An Effortless Last-Minute Appetizer

Cheese ball appetizers store so well in the refrigerator or freezer primarily because they have cream cheese as their main ingredient. Compared with other dairy products and other cheeses, cream cheese holds up very well to the cold when covered, and although it may become a little coarse or gritty over time, the consistency and flavor change should be fairly minimal. To help maintain the right shape and resiliency in the freezer, make sure (in addition to the crucial cream cheese) you're sticking to semi-soft or semi-firm cheeses with strong flavors like blue cheese and sharp cheddar as they won't be overly crumbly.

To keep the cheese balls fresh in the refrigerator or freezer, wrap them tightly in a layer of plastic wrap then again in a layer of aluminum foil. It's also helpful to keep the wrapped balls in a sturdy container so they don't get squished out of their spherical shape. Wrapped thusly, they should keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks (when you start with very fresh ingredients) or stay in the freezer for as much as four weeks.

When you're ready to take the cheese balls out of the freezer, just let them thaw in the refrigerator between six hours and overnight, still in the wrapping. Then, before your guests arrive, add the nuts, herbs, or other additions to the outside layer, just bring them to room temperature for 30 minutes before rolling in the toppings.