13 Pro Tips For Crafting A Thanksgiving Feast From Canned Foods

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and most of us have begun the exciting yet arduous menu planning process for the big event. We know the staple dishes everyone expects to see around the dinner table. Many of these take time and effort to prepare from scratch. Furthermore, these dishes can become quite pricey, rendering them unattainable for those on tight budgets. But there's a little trick I like to keep in my back pocket and want to share with you: canned foods.

Having prepared many Thanksgiving dinners in my restaurant and for friends and family, I have had plenty of experience figuring out sensible ways to take shortcuts that will not compromise any flavor or nostalgia that makes this holiday special. These include utilizing canned foods. Some of these may seem inauthentic or lacking in elegance, but they don't have to be. All it takes is creativity to incorporate budget-friendly canned foods into your menu.

The pros to using canned foods are affordability, convenience, and the opportunity to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the company of your guests. These are reasons enough to use them. Additionally, many of these dishes will transport us back to childhood, when using canned foods in recipes was commonplace and expected. Here are my favorite tips for crafting a Thanksgiving feast using canned foods.